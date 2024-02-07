Gold prices marginally up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday inched up but silver was unmoved on the local market, traders said.

Gold posted just a Rs300 increase to reach Rs215100 per tola and Rs257 to Rs184413 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion trading was closed for $2048 per ounce, which the local market further was added with a $20 premium for the domestic gold sales.

Silver was available for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $22.50 per ounce, traders said.

