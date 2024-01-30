AIRLINK 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.34%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
DFML 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
DGKC 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 114.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.91%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIAA 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PPL 114.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
SEARL 49.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SNGP 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TRG 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
UNITY 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,425 Increased By 4.6 (0.07%)
BR30 22,524 Increased By 35.5 (0.16%)
KSE100 62,766 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,185 Increased By 39.1 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024
World

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank hospital

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 10:52am

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed three Palestinian in a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli army said, adding that one had been suspected of planning an imminent attack like Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border rampages from the Gaza Strip.

The army statement identified the main target of the overnight raid on Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin as a member of the Hamas group, and the other two as members of Islamic Jihad and a local group of gunmen.

UK govt has ‘considerable concerns’ over UN court Gaza ruling

There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of their identities. Voice of Palestine radio reported the killing of three Palestinians at the hospital.

The occupied West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence since the Oct. 7 attack triggered the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

