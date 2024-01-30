Govt to launch 5G services next year

ISLAMABAD: Only 13.5 percent of the existing cell sites in Pakistan are fibre-connected, while international standards recommend that 40 percent of towers should have fibre connectivity for a widespread 5G launch, says Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The authority has recommended that substantial efforts and investment are required to upgrade the infrastructure for the proliferation of high-speed connectivity, including 5G.

The government is preparing to launch 5G services in Pakistan next year. A draft policy guideline designed to facilitate the deployment of 5G and advanced technologies is already in place, along with the identification of spectrum for 5G.

However, to introduce 5G services in an effective and efficient manner, the government must prioritize the development of the requisite infrastructure, the PTA added.

5G is opening up unparalleled opportunities for both individuals and businesses, transcending the confines of the ICT sector. The cultivation of robust partnerships among enterprises, mobile operators, governments, academia, and civil service organizations can stimulate new business models and converged services that require diverse expertise.

The PTA took all stakeholders on board to assess the market readiness and successful launch of 5G in Pakistan and shared a comprehensive market readiness report with MoITT.

To this end, the FAB has already identified a spectrum mix of low, mid, and millimeter wave bands. All CMOs conducted 5G trials as per the PTA framework.

The PTA, under the directions of MoITT, evaluated market readiness through a series of consultations held at the PTA Headquarters. These consultations were attended by all stakeholders including PTA licensees, telecom vendors, and academia, whose feedback was shared with MoITT.

Importantly, the government has constituted an advisory committee to review and approve 5G policy guidelines for the timely award of available spectrum.

Plans are afoot for the launch of 5G services in Pakistan within a year. Based on these policy guidelines, PTA will devise comprehensive recommendations encompassing all facets of 5G, ranging from a thorough market assessment to devising incentives for potential investors. The recommendations will include details of the spectrum auction process and the strategic rollout of 5G services.

The advisory committee will review PTA’s recommendations and finalise the way forward to steering Pakistan into the era of 5G technology. The advisory committee will also provide the necessary support to provide additional spectrum in bands under litigation. This effort signifies a leap forward in shaping the future of telecommunications in the country.

