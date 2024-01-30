Paksitan opening ceremony of Al-BADAR- VIII held

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of two weeks long Joint Exercise Al-BADAR-VIII was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of contingents from the Pakistan Army and Bahrain National Guards.

Al-BADAR is an annual bilateral joint exercise in counterterrorism domain between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Director General Military Training was the chief guest of opening ceremony.

The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.

Both countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each others’ expertise/experience.

