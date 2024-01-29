AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.84%)
World

China foreign ministry will ‘seriously’ study resuming visa-free policy for Japan

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 01:13pm

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it would “seriously” study resuming a previous visa-free arrangement for Japanese visitors to China.

China also hopes Japan will work with Beijing to make cross-border travel between both countries easier, Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference.

Wang was asked by a reporter why China has yet to restore a visa-free policy suspended during the pandemic while signing visa-waiver arrangements with countries such as Thailand.

Before COVID-19, Japanese citizens were able to enter China without a visa for up to 14 days.

