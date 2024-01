This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Illahi Bux Soomro passes away” carried by this newspaper in its yesterday’s issue.

It is clarified that the newspaper had carried an incorrect news or false information that it had received from one of the news agencies, INP, as per daily routines.

Soomro sahib, Mashallah, is among us. We wish him sound health and happiness. The error is deeply regretted.—Editor

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024