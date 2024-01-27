Supplementary, replacement: HBL-PSL-9 franchises to take part in draft on Monday

LAHORE: The six HBL-Pakistan Super League franchises will take part in the supplementary and replacement draft, set to be held on Monday (January 29).

The replacement draft, which will be an online event, will see franchises name replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable, which include two players each from Gold, Silver, Diamond and Platinum categories, and one from the Supplementary category.

Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchise will be allowed to add players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds.

The ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be held from 17th February to 18th March, 2024 in four cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024