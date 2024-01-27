AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-01-27

Supplementary, replacement: HBL-PSL-9 franchises to take part in draft on Monday

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: The six HBL-Pakistan Super League franchises will take part in the supplementary and replacement draft, set to be held on Monday (January 29).

The replacement draft, which will be an online event, will see franchises name replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable, which include two players each from Gold, Silver, Diamond and Platinum categories, and one from the Supplementary category.

Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchise will be allowed to add players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds.

The ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be held from 17th February to 18th March, 2024 in four cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

HBL PSL 9 HBL PSL 9 franchises

Supplementary, replacement: HBL-PSL-9 franchises to take part in draft on Monday

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

Read more stories