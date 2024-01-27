International Customs Day 2024: Messages from Basit Maqsood Abbasi, Collector Enforcement

As we celebrate International Customs Day this year, it is my distinct pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to all customs officers, stakeholders, and partners who contribute tirelessly to the facilitation of international trade and the protection of our borders.

This occasion serves as a moment of reflection on the pivotal role customs play in the global supply chain and the collaborative efforts required to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving trade landscape.

In line with the theme of World Customs Day, ‘Customs engaging traditional and new partners with purpose,’ Pakistan Customs reaffirms its commitment to fostering alliances with both traditional and new partners in face of emerging challenges by strengthening our enforcement capabilities and streamlining trade processes.

Traditionally, customs have been at the forefront of safeguarding national interests and revenue collection. However, the contemporary customs landscape demands a broader and more inclusive approach.

It compels us to engage not only with our traditional counterparts but also with new and diverse partners, including the private sector, international organizations, and emerging technologies.

However, it is important to engage with new partners, particularly the private sector and technological innovators. Embracing cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, can significantly boost the efficiency and transparency of customs operations.

By collaborating with the private sector, we can tap into their expertise and leverage their resources to create synergies that benefit both the public and private realms.

In the dynamic realm of customs, where the only constant is change, we are not merely bystanders; we are architects of a future where collaboration and innovation define our path forward.

The traditional role of customs, guarding borders and collecting revenue, remains at our core. Yet, the evolving landscape demands a broader perspective, compelling us to explore uncharted territories of partnership and purpose.

In conclusion, let us use this International Customs Day as an opportunity to re-iterate our commitment to collaboration and innovation. By engaging both traditional and new partners, we can fortify the foundations of global trade, foster economic growth, and safeguard our societies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024