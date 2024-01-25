AIRLINK 64.24 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.37%)
BOP 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
CNERGY 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
DGKC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
FCCL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
FFBL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.32%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.81%)
OGDC 148.21 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.57%)
PAEL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SEARL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.77%)
SNGP 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.79%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 33 (0.49%)
BR30 24,055 Increased By 69.7 (0.29%)
KSE100 65,130 Increased By 307.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 22,041 Increased By 134.5 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls as BOJ policy shift prospects weigh

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 10:10am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell further on Thursday as market participants firmed up bets that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will exit stimulus in coming months.

The Nikkei had slipped 0.4% to 36,070.78 by 0144 GMT, extending losses to a third session.

The broader Topix was down 0.28% at 2,522.45.

“Prospects of a BOJ policy tweak weighed on sentiment. The recent Nikkei rally was underpinned by expectations that the BOJ would maintain its ultra-loose policy but that support has now been eliminated,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“But the index will be supported by demand from investors who were not able to buy stocks during the sharp rally this month.”

The Nikkei has risen nearly 8% so far this month, hitting fresh 34-year highs several times, driven by the current BOJ policy, Wall Street’s strong performance and a weaker yen.

After the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, Governor Kazuo Ueda said the prospects of achieving the central bank’s inflation target were gradually increasing, suggesting that an end to negative interest rates was nearing.

Among individual stocks, Nidec fell 5% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei, after the electric motor maker slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly a fifth.

Wall Street record propels Japan’s Nikkei to fresh 34-year peak

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 4.86%, dragging the services sector 1.59% lower to make it the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

The brokerage sector rose 1.83% to become the top performing sector, with Daiwa Securities Group up 2.6%.

Chip-related Lasertec jumped more than 3%, after the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index rose to a record high overnight.

Bank of Japan Japan's Nikkei share

Japan’s Nikkei falls as BOJ policy shift prospects weigh

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories