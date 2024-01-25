ATC acquits Marriyum, Javed Latif

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif in a provocative speech case.

The court announced its reserved verdict and also acquitted Managing Director PTV Sohail Khan and Controller Programme Rasshid Baig in the case. Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif appeared before the court.

The lawyers had concluded arguments on the pleas of exoneration and contended that the case was registered with a delay of five days. They said there was no witness in the case and the plaintiff also deviated from his statement.

The court after hearing the both the sides at length had reserved its verdict. The first information report (FIR) was registered with the Green Town police station on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad in September 2022. The case was registered for allegedly inciting people against the then prime minister and PTI former chairman Imran Khan. The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

