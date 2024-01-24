AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Nawaz irked by lion’s presence at election rally

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif took notice of bringing a lion to the party’s election rally and asked the party leaders to remove the animal immediately.

Nawaz accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz held a rally in NA-130 which was taken out from the party Secretariat at Model Town on Tuesday. He held the rally in his constituency after about 10 years. The participants of the rally seem jubilant and expressed happiness over the rally.

Nawaz along with his convoy moved into the streets of Mohni Road where roses were showered on his vehicle. Nawaz Sharif expressed his intention to serve the people and overcome their economic issues.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former federal minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the lion was immediately sent back as Nawaz Sharif directed that the lion or any other animal should not be brought to any rally. “The religion of Islam and laws related to animals has taught us to respect the rights of animals,” Aurangzeb said.

On the other hand, a recent analysis by Bloomberg Economics has highlighted that Pakistan’s economy experienced its most stable period in the past three decades under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

The Bloomberg Economics Misery Index Results for Pakistan illustrated a comparative advantage for the PML-N, scoring at 14.5%, while PTI and PPP scored 16.1% and 17.2%, respectively. The index averages values over the years each major political party held power since 1990, with a higher value indicating greater economic hardship for citizens.

Bloomberg Economics stressed that regardless of the economic performance under different administrations, the road ahead for any incoming government won’t be easy. With inflation nearing 30%, the national currency facing challenges, and foreign exchange reserves declining, the next government will need to make tough decisions, including implementing policies that may be unpopular with voters.

