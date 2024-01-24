CM Naqvi inspects key infrastructure projects

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted thorough inspections, covering the CBD Punjab Boulevard, Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover and Walton Road upgradation projects. Notably, 100% of piles on both sides of the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover project have been successfully completed. The chief minister set a deadline of February 15 for the opening of the railway crossing flyover to traffic.

During his visit, the CM personally examined the CBD road connecting Gulberg to Walton Road. Additionally, he closely monitored the ongoing construction activities on the Main Boulevard and Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover project, emphasising the allocation of all necessary resources for its prompt completion.

Expressing the significance of the CBD Punjab Boulevard from Kalma Chowk to Walton Road, he highlighted its role in providing convenient access to CBD Punjab, Quaid District, and CBD Punjab Bab District.

He further scrutinised the remodeling and upgradation project of Walton Road and ADA Canal.

Inspecting the Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover project, the CM directed swift completion and remarked on its positive impact on easing traffic flow on Walton Road. Interestingly, the flyover project, initially planned as two protected U-turns costing Rs 1.20 billion, was optimised through collaboration between CBD Punjab, NLC, and NESPAK, resulting in a cost-saving of Rs 200 million. The chief minister emphasised that the project was named in honor of Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed, a valiant national hero. Continuing his inspection, Mohsin Naqvi visited the CBD Punjab Bab District/Walton Road Upgradation Project, reviewing its progress and underscoring its vital importance.

The CM also inspected Lahore Ring Road’s southern loop-III, Babu Sabu toll plaza, Liberty’s capri cinema and inaugurated the SPU’s operations room at city traffic police lines at Manawan last night.

The CM conducted a detailed visit of 8-KM long LRR’s SL-III from Maraka to Adda Plot to check the progress. He checked the quality of asphalt work at various locations. Expressing optimism, he anticipated the project’s swift completion, ensuring seamless traffic flow, given the accomplishment of both major and minor structures.

In a related development, the Babu Sabu toll plaza is set to undergo enhancements aimed at improving accessibility and minimizing vehicle queues. The road connecting Babu Sabu Chowk to the toll plaza will be widened, accompanied by the construction of additional lanes.

The toll plaza itself will be relocated from its current position. Responding to the chief minister’s directives, upgrade work has already commenced, with Mr Naqvi personally inspecting the construction progress, which includes the addition of lanes on both sides of the toll plaza. He emphasised the need to accelerate the upgrade to alleviate daily traffic congestion.

Simultaneously, the Capri Cinema building in Liberty Market will house the Punjab Council of the Arts, repurposing the space for commercial ventures. During his inspection of Capri Cinema, the CM instructed the removal of encroachments in the vicinity and urged initiatives to promote commercial activities within the building.

Alongside this, the CM also inaugurated the special operations room for the special protection unit at city traffic police lines in Manawan. He reviewed the security arrangements through CCTV and asked the staff to work diligently. DIG (SPU) Tayyab Hafeez informed that the operation room operates 24/7, and 7959 SPU officials are assigned to protect foreign nationals. With the collaboration of the Chinese consulate, 378 officials have been trained in the Chinese language, he added.

Moreover, taking notice of the explosion in the boiler of the laboratory of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, the CM has sought a report from the Secretary Health and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the two students who were injured in the incident and to determine those responsible for the negligence and take action.

