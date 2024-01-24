AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-24

Code of conduct violation: ECP Sindh intensifies monitoring

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter said it has been strictly monitoring violations of the code of conduct for the general elections 2024.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah has issued instructions to ensure full implementation of the code of conduct.

As per ECP officials, in PS 104 and PS 105 of Karachi, District Monitoring Officers have taken action by removing flags, banners, billboards and other advertising materials violating the ECPâ€™s code of conduct.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh issued strict instructions to the district monitoring officers and further said that the full implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured in all cases.

He said that any kind of negligence and violation will not be tolerated for the free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections.

In light of the directions, District Monitoring Officer has taken action and immediately removed posters and banners in Taluka Hospital Kotri in Jamshoro.

All advertising materials including signboards, posters and banners have been removed from shops, public parks, government buildings and traffic signals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Code of conduct violation: ECP Sindh intensifies monitoring

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories