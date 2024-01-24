Code of conduct violation: ECP Sindh intensifies monitoring

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter said it has been strictly monitoring violations of the code of conduct for the general elections 2024.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah has issued instructions to ensure full implementation of the code of conduct.

As per ECP officials, in PS 104 and PS 105 of Karachi, District Monitoring Officers have taken action by removing flags, banners, billboards and other advertising materials violating the ECPâ€™s code of conduct.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh issued strict instructions to the district monitoring officers and further said that the full implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured in all cases.

He said that any kind of negligence and violation will not be tolerated for the free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections.

In light of the directions, District Monitoring Officer has taken action and immediately removed posters and banners in Taluka Hospital Kotri in Jamshoro.

All advertising materials including signboards, posters and banners have been removed from shops, public parks, government buildings and traffic signals.

