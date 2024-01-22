17500 polling stations highly sensitive

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorised over 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide.

According to the ECP, polling stations are categorised into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivity levels.

From over 17,500 polling stations designated as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns of potential unrest: 6,599 in Punjab, and 4,430 in Sindh. They all will to be monitored through CCTV cameras.

A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been categorised as highly sensitive.

In Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classified as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Balochistan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category.

