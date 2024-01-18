AIRLINK 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.89%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.51%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
FFBL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.03%)
FFL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HBL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUBC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.8%)
OGDC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.49%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PPL 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 28.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 23,058 Decreased By -183.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 63,288 Decreased By -278.9 (-0.44%)
KSE30 21,258 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.45%)
  • LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest general elections

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

Read here for details.

  • UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Read here for details.

  • LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Read here for details.

  • SECP gives go-ahead to Faysal Bank’s wholly-owned EC

Read here for details.

  • SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran, expels Iranian envoy after air strike

Read here for details.

  • DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Read here for details.

