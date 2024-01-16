AIRLINK 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
BOP 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
FCCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.76%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HBL 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.81%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
OGDC 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.24%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.51%)
PIAA 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
PPL 128.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-2.32%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.29%)
PTC 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.52%)
SEARL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.49%)
SNGP 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.47%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
TRG 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
UNITY 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,552 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 23,675 Decreased By -322.8 (-1.35%)
KSE100 63,859 Decreased By -410.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 21,414 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies look to spring surprise on Australia

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2024 12:27pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ADELAIDE: Australia head into the two-Test series against the West Indies beginning in Adelaide Wednesday as the hottest of favourites, but the visitors insist they are ready to shock the reigning world Test champions.

For the Australians, the biggest challenge has been deciding on a replacement for veteran opener David Warner, who retired after their win over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this month.

They have settled on moving Steve Smith up the order and bringing back towering all-rounder Cameron Green to bat at number four, where he slots in for the Western Australia state side. The rest of the team is unchanged from the one that beat Pakistan 3-0 in the just-completed series.

Smith said he had lobbied to replace Warner at the top of the order, adding that it allowed the selectors to pick Green at number four instead of asking him to open.

“They (selectors) were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn’t sit right to have him come in and bat up top,” Smith told reporters earlier this week.

“I’ve played for a long time and I’m an experienced player, and I think it’s something I should have done.”

Steve Smith to replace Warner as opener against West Indies

For the West Indies, however, it is a completely different picture, with seven uncapped players in their 15-man squad.

They will also be missing former captain Jason Holder and fellow all-rounder Kyle Mayers, who have both chosen to sit out the tour to concentrate on the T20 format.

The once mighty West Indies have not won a Test in Australia since 1997 and were soundly beaten when they toured last summer.

The only members of the squad with Test match experience are captain Kraigg Brathwaite, vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Gudakesh Motie, Kirk McKenzie and Kemar Roach.

Joseph said the West Indies had taken inspiration from how an unheralded Pakistan had pushed the Australians and even had chances to win two of the Tests.

“We’re here to win two Test matches, we’re not just here to play,” Joseph said.

“We had a look at some of the things Pakistan did and we’re going to try to implement some of them, but we all have different ways of doing things.

“For us, it’s about being brave, being positive.”

Joseph conceded the visitors were underdone in the Test arena, having played only six since their last visit to Australia just over 12 months ago.

Australia, by contrast, have played 17.

“I think last time our lengths were a bit short,” Joseph said.

“We just need to be a bit fuller and stay patient. Basically it’s different to the Caribbean, a bit more bounce.

“I’ve been coming from a lot of white-ball cricket so for me, it’s getting back into red-ball lengths and holding that for a long period.”

australia vs west indies test

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies look to spring surprise on Australia

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories