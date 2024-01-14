Gold moves up slightly

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday gained some momentum on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

Gold value grew by Rs950 and Rs814 to Rs217, 450 per tola and Rs186, 428 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold was available for $2, 068 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver stood firm for Rs2, 650 per tola and Rs2, 271.94 per 10 grams. Internationally, silver was traded for $23.30 per ounce, traders said.

