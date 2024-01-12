AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on rival oils, lower production data

Reuters Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 11:56am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded higher on Friday for the seventh straight session, supported by gains in rival oils along with lower palm production data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 32 ringgit, or 0.84%, at 3,826 ringgit ($824.39) a metric ton by the midday break. The benchmark has logged a 3.91% weekly gain so far.

“The benchmark trades in positive note for the seventh straight day amid lower palm production data coupled with continuous strength in rival oils,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Wednesday showed inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons as of December-end, the lowest since August. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.56% and its palm oil contract increased 0.94%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.43%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday as the United States and Britain carried out strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil prices are likely to rise to 4,000 ringgit per metric ton by the third quarter of this year, an executive from consultancy Glenauk Economics said on Thursday.

Palm ends higher on rival oils’ support

Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year as a labour shortages ease, although challenges remain as planters seek to comply with European and US regulations targeting the sector’s alleged links to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 9.8% to 349,075 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises on rival oils, lower production data

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories