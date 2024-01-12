AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Health dept on high alert after rise in pneumonia cases

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

LAHORE: Following surge in Pneumonia cases among the children in Punjab, the provincial health department has issued SOPs to save precious lives.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said on Thursday that the department has been put on high alert in the wake of pneumonia threat as cold weather grips the province.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, data on pneumonia is being collected on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi so that there is a clear picture of pneumonia in Punjab, he said.

Dr Jamal Nasir admitted that there are three patients in one bed in the hospitals due to pneumonia but it would also be a credit to the hospitals that no patient is being sent back without treatment.

He said that all kinds of treatment options are available in hospitals and parents are requested to vaccinate their children against pneumonia and also take precautionary measures in this regard.

An Advisory Committee with regard to taking preventive measures to save the children and the elderly citizens from Pneumonia. The committee after reviewing the cases will submit its recommendations.

