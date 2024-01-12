AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-12

China stocks rise on bargain hunting, policy expectations

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares jumped after a seven-session losing streak, as investors bought the dip amid expectations for policy easing.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.3% at market close.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index roughly jumped 1.3% each.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday ahead of US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s thinking on rate cuts, while the crypto world got a boost after exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin were approved in the United States.

Foreign investors bought roughly 4.2 billion yuan ($586.60 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on the day, the biggest daily inflow in two weeks.

Investor sentiment still remained weak due to a lack of evidence that China’s economy is improving. Investors await trade, inflation and credit data in the coming days to gauge the strength of the recovery.

Market participants are also expecting China’s central bank to cut policy rates as early as this month.

Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said the People’s Bank of China is quite likely to cut its benchmark lending rates next Monday. Shares in artificial intelligence, defense security and new energy rose roughly 2.5% each, while anime comic gaming companies climbed 4.3%.

In Hong Kong, tech giants surged 2.2%, with food-delivery giant Meituan up 5.4%. Shares of digital assets and crypto exchange operator BC Technology Group Ltd jumped 11.9%, tracking global cryptocurrency stocks higher after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin.—Reuters

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index crypto US inflation CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on bargain hunting, policy expectations

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories