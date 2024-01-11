BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 10, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in December, up 5.4% from November
Read here for details.
- 3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat
Read here for details.
- PHC directs ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol
Read here for details.
- SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case
Read here for details.
- Interim govt to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan: Dr Saif
Read here for details.
- In wake of pneumonia cases, Punjab announces one-week holiday for schools
Read here for details.
- Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge
Read here for details.
- Water woes to stay even after dam construction
Read here for details.
Comments