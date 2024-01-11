Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in December, up 5.4% from November

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

PHC directs ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Interim govt to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan: Dr Saif

In wake of pneumonia cases, Punjab announces one-week holiday for schools

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

