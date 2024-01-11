AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.12%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.78%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.3%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
OGDC 123.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.61%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.81%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SEARL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
SNGP 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,568 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,683 Increased By 21.6 (0.09%)
KSE100 63,931 Increased By 10.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,346 Increased By 4.9 (0.02%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jan, 2024 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in December, up 5.4% from November

Read here for details.

  • 3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Read here for details.

  • PHC directs ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

Read here for details.

  • SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Read here for details.

  • Interim govt to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan: Dr Saif

Read here for details.

  • In wake of pneumonia cases, Punjab announces one-week holiday for schools

Read here for details.

  • Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge

Read here for details.

  • Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Read here for details.

