Pakistan

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 01:56pm

The Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in a high treason case.

Musharraf died on February 5, 2023 at a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Aminuddin Khan, announced the verdict after taking up petitions of ex-COAS, and Bar Councils.

“The impugned passed on January 13, 2020 by the Lahore High Court (LHC) […] is not sustainable and accordingly set aside,” the chief justice said.

Background

A Special court on December 17, 2019, sentenced Musharraf to death in high treason case. Justice Nazar Akbar had opposed the verdict of sentencing him to death and cleared him of the accusations while Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Karim handed him the death penalty.

In its order in 2022, a three-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and comprising Justice Muhammad Masood Jahangir, and Justice Ameer Bhatti, declared; “That the Special Court was established without an iota of doubt that very basis of initiation of proceedings against the petitioner/ General Pervez Musharraf (retd), since its inception to the culmination are beyond the constitutional mandate, ultra vires, coram-non-judice, unlawful, hence, any superstructure raised over it shall fall to ground.”

It further said; “Trial in absentia is declared as illegal, unconstitutional being repugnant to the injunctions of Islam, as well as, Article 2-A, 8 and 10-A of the Constitution.”

General Pervez Musharraf

Comments

1000 characters
Hilarious Jan 10, 2024 02:29pm
The justice system in this country is hilariously corrupt to say the least, that’s why it’s a joke.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 10, 2024 02:33pm
........and other acts of treason are pardoned by NROs, attacks on SC are forgiven, etc., a rich history of pardons and ignorance of treasonable acts we have, but the powerful always have the last say.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Jan 10, 2024 02:46pm
One Man who was much better than PTI , PML and PPP. 1. Fastest HDI growth in history of Pakistan 2. Foreign reserves grew by 700% 3. Export by by 400% 4. Factories grew by 11% every year 5. Remittance grew by 600% 6. Highest number of schools and universities 7. Most rights were given to WOMEN ... and so on
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

