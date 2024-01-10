PAD seizes substandard pesticides worth Rs2.75m

LAHORE: Under an ongoing campaign against substandard and fake pesticides, the Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) on Tuesday raided a store in Sahiwal district and seized substandard pesticides weighing 780 liters worth Rs 2.750 million.

According to the details, Deputy Director Agriculture (Plant Protection) District Sahiwal on a tip off conducted a raid at the store of the Regal Crop Sciences and confiscated substandard pesticides. An FIR was also lodged at the Chief Executive Officer under section 21-A, 420, 468, 471 PPSC.

A spokesperson of the Agriculture Department said that the mafia selling fake agricultural pesticides was being dealt with an iron hand and those involved in this heinous business were being punished according to the law.

