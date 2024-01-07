BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
PGMI principal vows to serve ailing humanity

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: Ameer Uddin Medical College / PGMI Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar has expressed resolve to serve the ailing humanity in the best possible way by following the patient friendly policies so that people coming from other areas of Punjab and provinces for treatment in LGH can get timely medical facilities.

While presiding over a meeting for the review and approval of the annual performance report of LGH, he said that nothing can be more precious and important than human life so doctors, nurses and paramedics should always be alert and vigilant to provide in time quality medical facilities to the sick ones without any discrimination.

Medical Superintendent LGH Prof. Dr. Nudrat Sohail told the participants of the meeting that a total of 22,82,902 people were provided free of charge (receipt-fee) medical and diagnostic facilities in Emergency and Outdoor during 2023, and with the support of philanthropists, breakfast, lunch and dinner were provided to patients and their caregivers. Under the new system introduced by the PIT Board, the data of outdoor patients is being stored and this system provides full information about the provision of free medicines to the patients and this is increasing the confidence of citizens at Government hospitals, he added.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar urged the administrative doctors to improve the facilities for the treatment of patients as well as their families. He added that monitoring system will remain continue for keeping the environment of the hospital healthy because a neat and clean environment plays an important role in the quick recovery of patients. He directed the doctors to ensure discipline and attendance in all departments and ensure cleanliness and hygiene for which rules should be strictly followed so that people coming to the hospital can see the changes. He further said that in order to meet the expectations of the Punjab Government and people, the administrative doctors and employees should perform their duties with dedication and sincerity and play their positive role in the good name for the Institution.

Ameer uddin Medical College PGMI Prof. Dr. Al Fareed Zafar

