GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Gaza said Friday at least 22,600 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Israel to launch more targeted assault on Hamas, as shelling pounds Gaza refugee camps

The ministry said in a statement it had recorded 162 deaths over the past 24 hours, while a total of 57,910 people have been wounded in nearly three months of fighting.