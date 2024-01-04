Bilawal promises 3 million houses for poor if elected to power

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday promised to build three million houses for underprivileged factions across the country if elected to power, Aaj News reported.

He made this promise while addressing a corner meeting in Lahore’s Raiwind - a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“If elected to power, PPP will provide 300 units of free electricity from solar energy to poor families, and build three million houses for the poor,” he said, adding that the ownership rights of these houses would be in the name of women.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said they [PML-N] could not establish a single hospital in Raiwind despite ruling Punjab for years.

“After coming into power, we will build a cardio hospital in Raiwind so that Nawaz Sharif wouldn’t have to go to London every time he feels the need,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said he had come to Lahore to contest the election in PML-N’s den. He threw down the gauntlet to their leadership, daring them to engage in a competition against him in Larkana if they dared.

Bilawal said his party would provide 300 units of free electricity from solar energy to poor families, and build three million houses for the poor, and the ownership rights of these houses would be in the name of women.

Sharing the details of his ten-point manifesto, Bilawal Bhutto said that education will be free, treatment will be free, Kisan card for farmers, Labor card for social security and youth card for one year for the youth after completing education.

Earlier on Wednesday, PPP confirmed Bilawal’s nomination as the party’s candidate for the premiership.

The party’s nomination came at the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held late on Wednesday evening at Bilawal House.

Soon after the meeting, a detailed post on PPP’s official X handle with photos of the meeting informed that members of the CEC expressed their confidence in the leadership of party president Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“President Asif Ali Zardari presented the name of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the candidate for the Prime Minister on behalf of Pakistan Peoples Party. The CEC has endorsed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Ministerial candidate of PPP,” the party posted on X.

“It is with profound gratitude & great humility that I accept my party’s nomination for the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan. On February 8th, we must put an end to the old politics of hate & division. Unite the country around a new politics of services,” Bilawal Bhutto posted on his official X handle after the meeting.