Carnage in Iran’s Kerman province

What happened in Iran yesterday on the occasion of death anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani gives credence to speculations that the carnage is a clear indication of conflagration of tensions that the ongoing Gaza war has sparked in the region and beyond.

According to media reports, at least 103 people were killed as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing in Iran’s Kerman. Soleimani was widely regarded as a hero for his role that he had played towards defeating State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) both in Syria and Iraq.

What is also important to note is the fact that the blasts came with tensions running high in the Middle East a day after Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri was martyred in drone attack on a Beirut southern suburb, which Lebanese officials blamed on Israel.

Israel, however, is maintaining ambiguity about the responsibility of killing one of the top Hamas leaders. The Iran blasts could be the handiwork of Israel that has recently killed a high-ranking Iranian general Reza Musawi in Syria through an airstrike.

Or does this carnage indicate the resurrection of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), given the fact that conditions that gave rise to this monstrous organization in the region have not been adequately addressed as yet?

Hashim Reza, Karachi

