BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Blair denies link to role in ‘resettlement’ of Gazans

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:25pm

LONDON: Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair has strongly denied an Israeli media report linking him to talks last week about the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza in other countries.

Channel 12 claimed on Sunday that Blair, who left office in 2007 and was a Middle East envoy charged with building up Palestinian institutions, was in Israel last week.

The news channel said he held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior minister Benny Gantz about a mediation role after the war with Hamas.

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

He could also act as a go-between with moderate Arab states about the “voluntary resettlement” of Gazans, it added.

But the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organisation he set up in 2016, said the report was “a lie”.

“The story was published without any contact with Tony Blair or his team. No such discussion has taken place,” it said in a statement on Monday night.

“Nor would Tony Blair have such a discussion. The idea is wrong in principle. Gazans should be able to stay and live in Gaza.”

The report came after two far-right Israeli government ministers called for Jewish settlers to return to the Gaza Strip after the war with Hamas, and said Palestinians should be encouraged to emigrate.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, told Israel’s Army Radio: “To control the territory militarily for a long time, we need a civilian presence.”

He said Israel should “encourage” relocation.

And on Monday, Israel’s firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: “We must promote a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza’s residents.”

The comments drew condemnation from Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, and whose fighters launched attacks on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Israel’s relentless military response has killed more than 22,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

United Nations agencies have voiced alarm over a spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians remain under siege and bombardment, most of them displaced and huddling in shelters and tents, amid dire food shortages.

Palestine Gaza Israel Gaza conflict Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Tony Blair

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Blair denies link to role in ‘resettlement’ of Gazans

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

Volatile session at PSX ends in red, KSE-100 loses over 0.48%

SC takes up lifetime disqualification case

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Fighting between Hamas and Israel rages on, Palestinian death toll passes 22,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

At least 48 dead after monster Japan quake

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack

Read more stories