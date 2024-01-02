BAFL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
DGKC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.71%)
FABL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.44%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
GGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
HBL 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.04%)
HUBC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
MLCF 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
OGDC 122.52 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
PAEL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.45%)
PPL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.7%)
PRL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
TRG 86.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,662 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.02%)
BR30 24,112 Increased By 156.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,631 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 21,641 Increased By 24.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-02

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

AFP Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 10:19am

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel warned the Gaza war will continue throughout 2024 as unrelenting strikes killed dozens in the Palestinian territory and Hamas fired a rocket barrage at the stroke of midnight.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that some of the 300,000 army reservists would get a break from the war, in order to prepare for the “prolonged fighting” ahead.

“We will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year,” Hagari said.

Israel pounds Gaza, Hamas fires rockets as Netanyahu indicates long war

The Gaza health ministry said 15 dead bodies from the same family were recovered Monday from the rubble of a bombed house in Jabalia, in the northern part of the territory.

Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank, where more than 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since October.

The war in Gaza has also raised fears of a broader regional conflict, with hostilities flaring with mostly Iran-backed groups in nearby countries who say they are acting in support of Hamas.

Iranian news agency Tasnim said Monday the Alborz warship had entered the Red Sea, a globally important waterway where a US-led maritime coalition has deployed to stop attacks from Yemen’s Tehran-backed Huthi rebels.

And on Monday the Israeli military said it had struck Lebanon, where it has fought the Hezbollah group, in response to attempted drone launches.

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza Palestinians Red Sea Iranian warship Gaza health ministry Israel Hamas war

Comments

1000 characters
Fida Khan Jan 02, 2024 08:42am
Its 2024, not 2004. Check you Heading news
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Read more stories