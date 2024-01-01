BAFL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.05%)
BIPL 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.76%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.07%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.04%)
DGKC 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (5.63%)
FABL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.02%)
FCCL 19.92 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.9%)
FFL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.61%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.45%)
HBL 116.19 Increased By ▲ 6.19 (5.63%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (4.1%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.73%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.4%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
MLCF 40.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.41%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.51%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
PIOC 117.29 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.8%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.41%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.01%)
TPLP 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.74%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.45%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.06%)
BR100 6,672 Increased By 274.5 (4.29%)
BR30 23,999 Increased By 1228.4 (5.39%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spinner Mufudza gets first Zimbabwe call-up at 33

AFP Published 01 Jan, 2024 04:49pm

HARARE: Uncapped Tapiwa Mufudza has been included in the Zimbabwe one-day international squad for three matches in Sri Lanka during January.

The 33-year-old was called up by caretaker coach Walter Chawaguta after Dave Houghton quit last month, saying he had “lost the changing room” following a series of disappointing results.

Off-spinner Mufudza got the nod after consistently impressive performances at domestic level in the southern Africa nation.

Pace bowler Faraz Akram, who has only played international cricket in the Twenty20 side, is also in line to make his ODI debut.

Seven uncapped players in South African Test squad for New Zealand

Zimbabwe will also play three T20I matches in Colombo with Mufudza, Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano dropping out and Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba and Ainsley Ndlovu taking their places.

The ODI matches are scheduled for January 6, 8 and 11 and the T20I matches for January 14, 16 and 18.

Squads:

ODI

Craig Ervine (capt), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

T20I

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

T20I Sri Lanka Zimbabwe ODI Tapiwa Mufudza

Comments

1000 characters

Spinner Mufudza gets first Zimbabwe call-up at 33

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

CJP Isa-led SC bench to take up lifetime disqualification case tomorrow

Massive earthquake jolts Japan, residents rush to evacuate coast

Oman sets 2024 budget on average oil price of $60/bbl

SIFC wants to know if Aramco’s interest in refinery project persists

Read more stories