Gold falls sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a sizeable fall on the local market, but silver was steady, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs900 to Rs220, 000 per tola and Rs771 to Rs188615 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2082 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2680 per tola and Rs2297.66 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.88 per ounce, traders said.

