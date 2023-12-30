Pakistan's brand presence in US: Mondoq, Masood discuss strategies

KARACHI: Waqar Abbas Mondoq, the former Minister of Finance Government of Gilgit Baltistan, held a meeting with Masood Khan, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA, in Washington, DC and focus of the meeting was on strategies to enhance Pakistan's brand presence in the USA.

Waqar Abbas Mondoq while talking to Business Recorder on phone, said that the discussions were on trade and investment facilitation, private sector growth, and partnerships with international investment allies.

During the meeting, Mondoq said he highlighted the potential for public-private partnership opportunities, infrastructure development, state-owned enterprises, as well as the hydro power and tourism potential in Pakistan. The goal was to strengthen and mobilize investment and trade between the two countries.

He said he emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in economic growth and reiterated that sustainable development would not be possible without its strengthening and mainstreaming.

Waqar said that the both discussed various initiatives & projects to mobilize and support ecosystem development for investment facilitation, trade shows, and conducive policies to attract Private Equity and Venture Capital firms to increase Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed full support and assured assistance in promoting and strengthening investment and trade opportunities between Pakistan and the USA.

