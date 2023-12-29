BAFL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.92%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
DFML 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 77.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.96%)
FABL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.13%)
FCCL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
GGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.08%)
HUBC 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.67%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.56%)
PIOC 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.91%)
PRL 29.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 73.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.84%)
SSGC 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.94%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 28.2 (0.44%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By 164.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end record-breaking 2023 with a whimper

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes ended 2023 on a sour note on Friday, snapping a five-session rally due to a drop in financial and energy companies, but ended higher for an eighth straight year.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.22% lower at 21,731.40 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.23% down at 72,240.26 points – both only slightly shy of the record highs hit in the previous session.

The Nifty has jumped over 20% in 2023 and the Sensex has risen nearly 19% to log their best years since 2021 and second-best since 2017, powered by sustained domestic mutual fund inflows, the return of foreign buying, better-than-expected macroeconomic growth and steady corporate earnings.

That also helped the small- and mid-cap indexes outperform the large-caps with surges of about 56% and 47%, respectively, this year.

Both indexes rose to fresh record highs on Friday. The Nifty and Sensex however, after posting record highs in the past two sessions, were weighed down by a pullback in financials.

Financials drive Indian benchmarks to new record highs

Financial services, banks and private banks fell 0.2% to 0.6%, easing from record highs in the previous session.

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, fell 0.79%, and oil marketing companies also dropped on reports that the government was mulling fuel price cuts. The energy index declined 0.75%.

For next year, HDFC Securities expects gains in the early part of next year, followed by bouts of volatility due to the timing and quantum of interest rate cuts, valuation concerns and the general elections.

Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at investment advisory firm Equity99, says the elections may create uncertainty.

“The outcome and subsequent policies of the new government can influence investor sentiment, leading to fluctuations,” he said.

This year, Tata Motors was the top gainer in the Nifty index, with the stock doubling in value. Adani Enterprises was the worst, dropping 26%, failing to recover from the pounding in January after a critical short-seller report.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end record-breaking 2023 with a whimper

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Gas crisis continues: SSGC suspends supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh

Israeli tanks, missiles attack Gaza as Palestinian death toll keeps rising

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil prices to end year 10% down, traders expect a better 2024

Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

First half of Jan’24: Petroleum products’ prices may be sustained

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Read more stories