12,000 youths register themselves with foundation’s programme

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation’s Bano Qabil programme has marked another milestone in Islamabad, as thousands of enthusiastic young students participated in the entrance test. This initiative aims to empower the youth by providing free courses, including IT and vocational training, fostering a pathway towards self-sufficiency and national development.

Under the visionary leadership of Hamid Athar Malik, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Islamabad, and Altaf Sher, Director Bano Qabil Islamabad, the programme has witnessed an overwhelming response, with 12,000 youths from the federal capital registering for diverse courses.

Initially focusing on e-commerce, digital marketing, cyber security, graphic and motion design, the Bano Qabil programme is designed to equip the youth with essential skills for the evolving job market. The first entry test in Islamabad follows successful events in Karachi and Lahore, showcasing the programme’s widespread impact.

The inaugural entry test in Islamabad was attended by distinguished figures including Mian Muhammad Aslam, former Member of National Assembly and Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan; Dr Afaq Hussain, HEC Consultant; Hamid Athar Malik, District President; Altaf Sher, Director Bano Qabil Islamabad; Nasrullah Randhawa, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami District Islamabad; and Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager Media Relations.

Expressing his optimism, Mian Muhammad Aslam commended Alkhidmat Foundation for its revolutionary step through the Bano Qabil programme. He believes that this initiative will not only uplift families from poverty but also contribute to the nation by generating foreign exchange through the empowered youth.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Hamid Athar Malik emphasized that Alkhidmat Foundation is dedicated to transforming Pakistani youth into job-givers rather than job-seekers. Altaf Sher, the director of Neo-Ability Islamabad, reported a substantial registration of 12,000 youths in Islamabad alone, showcasing the pressing need for such programmes.

Dr Afaq Hussain stressed the importance of ethics in tandem with financial success, emphasizing that the Bano Qabil programme serves not only the youth but the entire nation. The participating youth expressed their gratitude to Alkhidmat Foundation, pledging to continue their efforts to serve humanity with unwavering support from their families.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan remains committed to fostering a brighter future for the youth and contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023