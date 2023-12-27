BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

12,000 youths register themselves with foundation’s programme

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation’s Bano Qabil programme has marked another milestone in Islamabad, as thousands of enthusiastic young students participated in the entrance test. This initiative aims to empower the youth by providing free courses, including IT and vocational training, fostering a pathway towards self-sufficiency and national development.

Under the visionary leadership of Hamid Athar Malik, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Islamabad, and Altaf Sher, Director Bano Qabil Islamabad, the programme has witnessed an overwhelming response, with 12,000 youths from the federal capital registering for diverse courses.

Initially focusing on e-commerce, digital marketing, cyber security, graphic and motion design, the Bano Qabil programme is designed to equip the youth with essential skills for the evolving job market. The first entry test in Islamabad follows successful events in Karachi and Lahore, showcasing the programme’s widespread impact.

The inaugural entry test in Islamabad was attended by distinguished figures including Mian Muhammad Aslam, former Member of National Assembly and Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan; Dr Afaq Hussain, HEC Consultant; Hamid Athar Malik, District President; Altaf Sher, Director Bano Qabil Islamabad; Nasrullah Randhawa, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami District Islamabad; and Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager Media Relations.

Expressing his optimism, Mian Muhammad Aslam commended Alkhidmat Foundation for its revolutionary step through the Bano Qabil programme. He believes that this initiative will not only uplift families from poverty but also contribute to the nation by generating foreign exchange through the empowered youth.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Hamid Athar Malik emphasized that Alkhidmat Foundation is dedicated to transforming Pakistani youth into job-givers rather than job-seekers. Altaf Sher, the director of Neo-Ability Islamabad, reported a substantial registration of 12,000 youths in Islamabad alone, showcasing the pressing need for such programmes.

Dr Afaq Hussain stressed the importance of ethics in tandem with financial success, emphasizing that the Bano Qabil programme serves not only the youth but the entire nation. The participating youth expressed their gratitude to Alkhidmat Foundation, pledging to continue their efforts to serve humanity with unwavering support from their families.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan remains committed to fostering a brighter future for the youth and contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Alkhidmat Foundation youths Bano Qabil programme IT and vocational training

Comments

1000 characters

12,000 youths register themselves with foundation’s programme

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories