147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday (today) with zeal and fervor.

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Officials from the higher ranks will lay the wreath at Quaid’s Mazar and offer Fatiha at the mausoleum.

Sindh announces two public holidays

Official ceremonies and events will be scheduled throughout the country to pay tribute to Quaid’s life, political struggles, and significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

These observances of Quaid’s birthday will be widely covered by the PTV and Radio Pakistan focusing on his legacy.

