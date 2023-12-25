Search, rescue course: CATI holds passing-out ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The passing out ceremony for the Basic Search and Rescue Course No. 15, organised by the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI), was held at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

This intensive two-week course saw the participation of twenty-one individuals from ten search and rescue (SAR) organisations.

The main objective of the course was to equip the participants with the necessary knowledge, skills, and expertise required for effective coordination and response in SAR operations. The training program encompassed a wide range of activities, including rigorous training sessions, theoretical lectures, case studies, hands-on exercises, and study visits to various SAR organisations.

These activities provided a comprehensive understanding of different aspects of search and rescue operations. The course also included guest lectures from twelve different organizations, which added valuable insights and expertise to the training sessions. The guest speakers represented organizations such as the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Rescue 1122, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, SUPARCO, PIA, and Pakistan Coast Guards.

The passing out ceremony at IIAP not only celebrated the successful completion of the course but also highlighted the importance of continuous training and collaboration among SAR organizations. By equipping participants with the necessary skills and knowledge, this course contributes to enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of SAR operations in the region.

