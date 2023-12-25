BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Quaid’s birthday anniversary message: PM links greater unity to continuity of democracy

APP Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stressed the need to forge unity for the continuity of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law and the elimination of extremist forces.

In a message on the observance of the 147th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, on Monday, the prime minister said that on this day, they should reaffirm their commitment to national unity and prosperous and progressive Pakistan.

Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ should be the guiding principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as conceived by their founder,” he emphasised.

Extending facilitation to the nation on Quaid’s birthday, the caretaker prime minister said that the entire nation was celebrating the occasion with zeal, fervour and reverence.

He said that they were blessed with a great leader who had led the Muslims of the sub-continent and at last achieved a separate homeland. Quaid-e-Azam had gathered the Muslims under one banner to wage a struggle for the realization of a separate new Muslim state on the global map.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is still a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leadership qualities. His resolve and undeterred will had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal, Prime Minister Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further observed that by following the message of unity, faith and discipline, and by rendering huge sacrifices, the Muslims of the sub-continent achieved the collective objective. Quaid’s quality of impeccable character led the Muslims to their destination. Due to his adherence to principles, integrity and strong faith, even his foes also respected him, the prime minister opined.

He said Quaid’s life was a reflection of constitutional struggle and political acumen. The caretaker prime minister said that being a nation, it was apt to act upon the principles of Quaid which would be the best way to pay him tribute.

On August 11, 1947, in his speech, Quaid made it clear that every individual would have the complete freedom of practicing faith and religion in Pakistan, he said and underlined the need to reiterate Quaid’s message of interfaith harmony.

