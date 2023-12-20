Governor Punjab highlights sanctity, importance of medical profession

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Society of Gynecology Oncology Pakistan, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Tuesday that doctors are entrusted with a noble responsibility to relieve people of pain by curing diseases.

“Cancer is a painful disease, although, cancer is not considered incurable, but its treatment is not easy,” he said, adding:” The establishment of Society of Gynecology Oncology Pakistan is very encouraging, as it will help spread awareness amongst the women about all types of cancer.”

The governor said that prevention is better than cure. He added that the announcement of the fellowship in gynecological oncology by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal and the publication of the journal by Professor Dr. Al Farid Zafar is truly appreciated. He further said that on December 14, seminar was organized at the Governor’s House to raise awareness about breast cancer among women, in which First Lady Samina Alvi was the chief guest.

Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Minister of Health, while addressing the ceremony, said that the establishment of Society of Gynecology Oncology Pakistan is an important day in the field of Gynecology. He said that after breast cancer in women, the rate of gynecological cancer is increasing, for the prevention of which measures need to be taken.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood said that ten state-of-the-art centers would be established for post-graduation in gynecology and oncology.

Principal Amiruddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Al Farid Zafar, said that the availability of gynecological cancer vaccine should be ensured in all tertiary care hospitals.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Alumni of King Edward Medical University led by Dean King Edward Medical University, Professor Shehzad Shams and President KEMCANA Dr. Irfan Munir called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore. Governor Punjab congratulated the delegation on the successful conduct of the 43rd Annual International Scientific Symposium.

