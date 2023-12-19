World’s No.2 sugar producer India may need imports in 2025

SOLAPUR: India, the No.2 sugar producer, has been a net exporter of the sweetener for the past six years.

However, it is set to ban exports in the crop year that started in October and may even be forced to import in the following year as farmers turn to other crops, according to traders, industry officials, and farmer interviews.

The production decline is driven by unusually dry conditions, fuelled by El Nino, in the western state of Maharashtra and its neighbour to the south, Karnataka, which along with Uttar Pradesh in the north account for over 80% of Indian sugar output.

Reuters spoke with more than 200 farmers during a recent visit to Maharashtra and Karnataka.

India’s Oct 1-Dec 15 sugar output drops 10.7% y/y

Here are key details on India’s sugar production, as well as Reuters’ findings during its trip to key growing areas in the two states: