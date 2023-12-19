BAFL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
BOP 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.72%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.9%)
DFML 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.79%)
DGKC 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.89%)
FABL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.45%)
FCCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.93%)
FFL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.91%)
GGL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.83%)
HBL 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
KEL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 121.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.69%)
PAEL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.7%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 122.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.31%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
SNGP 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
SSGC 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.64%)
TELE 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.59%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.64%)
TRG 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.3%)
UNITY 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.3%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.35%)
BR100 6,587 Decreased By -138.2 (-2.05%)
BR30 23,933 Decreased By -558 (-2.28%)
KSE100 63,907 Decreased By -1297.6 (-1.99%)
KSE30 21,346 Decreased By -364.9 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies, stocks mixed as Fed rate-cut rally loses steam

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 11:26am

Emerging Asian currencies and stocks were broadly mixed on Tuesday after Federal Reserve policymakers tempered US rate cut expectations that had led to an earlier risk-on rally.

Malaysia’s ringgit, the worst performing currency in emerging Asia so far this year, was up 0.3% at 4.6780 per dollar.

The Philippine peso was largely steady. It had touched a one-month low last week.

The Federal Reserve’s dovish tone last week bolstered emerging assets, but markets were treading cautiously after pushback on Monday from New York Fed President John Williams and the Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee.

Markets now await the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data, scheduled for release on Friday.

The data is expected to provide further clarity on whether inflation has slowed sufficiently for the Fed to begin easing its monetary policy next year.

“Investors have jumped on the bull trend despite the pushback from Fed officials. But the upcoming PCE data could impact the dovish pivot,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The South Korean won depreciated 0.5% to 1,305.1 per US dollar, and was set for a three-session losing run.

Most Asian currencies extended gains

Panichpibool said the won had followed its shares index in underperforming relative to other emerging market assets after a recent ban on short-selling dented confidence in the country’s equity market.

In Southeast Asia, Bank Indonesia (BI) is set to hold its policy rate meeting on Thursday, with the central bank expected to maintain its key policy rate for a second month as inflation remains within target range and the rupiah has stabilised, according to a Reuters poll.

Nearly all economists in the poll forecast the next move from BI would be a cut, likely in the third quarter of 2024.

The Indonesian rupiah has gained nearly 2% since a surprise rate hike in October, easing pressure on imported prices, and is up about 0.4% for the year.

Equities in Taiwan slumped 0.6%, while those in Singapore, Indonesia and India rose between 0.3% and 0.4%.

In Tokyo, the yen dipped and the Nikkei rose after the Bank of Japan left its guidance and ultra-easy policy unchanged, in line with economists’ forecasts.

Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies, stocks mixed as Fed rate-cut rally loses steam

KSE-100 falls near 64,000 level as correction continues

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Read more stories