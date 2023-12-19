BAFL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.18%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.41%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.99%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.53%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.43%)
FFL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.84%)
GGL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.38%)
HBL 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.98%)
OGDC 122.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.39%)
PAEL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.31%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.54%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
SNGP 75.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.39%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.95%)
TELE 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.09%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.57%)
TRG 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.63%)
UNITY 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -121.2 (-1.8%)
BR30 24,018 Decreased By -472.4 (-1.93%)
KSE100 64,017 Decreased By -1187.4 (-1.82%)
KSE30 21,388 Decreased By -322.9 (-1.49%)
Dec 19, 2023
Markets

India’s Nifty set to open flat as global rally cools

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 09:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty is set to open little changed on Tuesday, as a global rally fueled by hopes of US interest rate cuts showed signs of slowing down, with more Federal Reserve officials pushing back against expectations.

India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.04% from its overnight close at 21,478 as of 8:09 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 is likely to open around its Monday close of 21,418.65.

The Nifty and Sensex fell on Monday after rallying to record highs for most of this month. So far in December, the Nifty has risen 6.38%, and is on course for its best month since July 2022.

The rise has been supported by strong domestic macroeconomic data, moderation in oil prices, sustained inflows from mutual fund investors, record fortnightly foreign purchases and improving US rate outlooks.

“Given the recent strong rally, some profit booking cannot be ruled out,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Asian shares steadied early on Tuesday as traders’ focus turned on Japan’s central bank and whether it might edge further away from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Indian shares snap rally to record highs as financials weigh

Wall Street equities closed marginally higher overnight, while US Treasury yields rose as more US Federal Reserve officials pushed back against market bets on rate cuts.

Oil prices rose for a second session, as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade.

India Reserve Bank of India Indian stocks INDIA GDP india economy

