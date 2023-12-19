BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-19

Copper slips, but supply fears contain losses

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LONDON Copper prices came under pressure on Monday from concern over weak demand in top consumer China, though losses were contained by mine closures and disruptions that raised the prospect of tighter supplies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 0.4% down at $8,516 a metric ton in official rings. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries touched four-month highs at $8,640 a ton this month.

China’s troubled property market has weighed on industrial metals demand for most of the year despite government measures to support the sector. Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke expects energy transition demand for copper to offset the slowdown in China.

Also helping sentiment were cuts to Anglo American’s copper production guidance, by 20% and 18% respectively for next year and 2025. Expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut US interest rates in the first quarter of next year are weighing on the dollar, which is hovering near 4-1/2-month lows against a basket of major currencies.

A falling US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could help demand.

Elsewhere, aluminium prices fell after data showed stocks in LME-approved warehouses jumped by 59,850 tons to 504,475 tons, the highest level since early October.

However, the impact was brief as funds cut short positions, helping to push aluminium prices back towards last Friday’s five-week high of $2,269.50. Three-month aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,261 a ton. In other metals, zinc gained 0.5% to $2,545, lead advanced 0.4% to $2,090, tin was down 0.6% at $25,025 and nickel dropped 1.6% to $16,875.

Copper copper rate

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips, but supply fears contain losses

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories