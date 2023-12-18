BAFL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
DGKC 81.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.77%)
FABL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.53%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
GGL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.95%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
PIOC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.42%)
PPL 122.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.78%)
PRL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.45%)
SSGC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.43%)
BR100 6,767 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.8%)
BR30 24,672 Decreased By -77 (-0.31%)
KSE100 65,517 Decreased By -613.1 (-0.93%)
KSE30 21,817 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.03%)
Asian currencies subdued, stocks mixed as Fed pivot rally fades

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 11:19am

Most emerging Asian currencies were subdued on Monday as the Federal Reserve-fuelled risk rally faded after investors dialled back expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the US central bank on recent comments from policymakers.

The Malayian ringgit, the region’s worst-performing currency this year, edged 0.3% lower.

The Thai baht and the Philippine peso also inched 0.2% lower.

Regional equities were mixed, with those in Singapore and Thailand down 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Stocks in Philippines advanced 0.5%.

“Risk-rally is facing a bit of a reality check as markets weigh recent comments from Fed officials,” said Christopher Wong, currency analyst at OCBC. “Expectations for Fed loosening can overshoot and when it corrects, the USD could still be subjected to rebound.”

New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday it was premature to speculate about interest rate cuts in March 2024. The dollar was still hovering near four-month lows on Monday.

The Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and the Singaporean dollar were all flat. The Taiwanese dollar was down 0.1%.

Regional stocks and currencies received a boost last week after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged as expected and signalled prospects of lower borrowing costs next year.

Most Asian currencies extended gains

Echoing the Fed, the Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady for a second straight meeting last week, and Taiwanese central bank kept interest rate unchanged on Thursday.

However, both central banks were less dovish than the Fed, with the former not convinced about the downward trend in inflation holding and the latter flagging it would not necessarily follow the Fed in likely rate cuts next year.

The focus is now on Indonesia’s interest rate decision later this week. The central bank said last month it would maintain its benchmark rate at the current level into 2024 barring any major changes in global dynamics.

“On the one hand, headwinds to growth have mounted as Indonesia’s real policy rates (are) the most restrictive in ASEAN; as well as by historically,” Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank wrote.

“On the other hand, the tentative and nascent recovery of rupiah traction warns against premature easing.”

Varathan’s base case is for Bank Indonesia to stand pat at its last meeting in 2023.

Back in the US, investors will also focus on core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, scheduled for release on Friday.

