‘Mourning day’ on demise of Kuwaiti Emir

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has declared today (Monday) as a day of mourning in Pakistan on the sad demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The decision was taken to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait. The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on the day, according to media office of the PM House.

