Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday lost a big value on the local market but silver stood firm, traders said.Gold prices slumped by Rs1800 to Rs 216,800 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs 185,871 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $2040 per ounce that is further added on with a $20 premium by the local market for the domestic bullion sales.Silver was traded unchanged for Rs2670 per tola and Rs2289.09 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.97 per ounce, traders said.

