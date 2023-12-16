BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2023 Updated December 16, 2023 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt slashes petrol price by Rs14, HSD by Rs13.5

Read here for details.

  • Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

Read here for details.

  • Sarfaraz Bugti resigns as interim interior minister

Read here for details.

  • Tourism sector vital pillar of Dubai’s economy: Crown Prince

Read here for details.

  • SBP chief urges banks to increase presence in agriculture sector

Read here for details.

  • SC issues notices to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid in removal of IHC judge case

Read here for details.

  • Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Read here for details.

  • Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Read here for details.

