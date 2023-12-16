BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 15, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt slashes petrol price by Rs14, HSD by Rs13.5
- Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal
- Sarfaraz Bugti resigns as interim interior minister
- Tourism sector vital pillar of Dubai’s economy: Crown Prince
- SBP chief urges banks to increase presence in agriculture sector
- SC issues notices to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid in removal of IHC judge case
- Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank
- Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues
