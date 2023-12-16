Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs14, HSD by Rs13.5

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

Sarfaraz Bugti resigns as interim interior minister

Tourism sector vital pillar of Dubai’s economy: Crown Prince

SBP chief urges banks to increase presence in agriculture sector

SC issues notices to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid in removal of IHC judge case

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

