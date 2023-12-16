BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-16

Public sector hospitals: Punjab govt ensures proper hygiene

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken steps to ensure proper hygiene in public sector hospitals. In this regard,...
Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken steps to ensure proper hygiene in public sector hospitals.

In this regard, the Punjab government has ordered for replacing bed sheets on daily basis and decided to implement 'three-colour bed sheets system' for this purpose.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Care Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Friday that from 1st January 2024, bed sheets of three different colors will be used at all the district headquarters hospitals being run by his department while the same system will also be introduced for tehsil headquarters hospitals from 15th of January.

"Everyday a bed sheet of different color will be used for all the beds in a hospital and a schedule will be prescribed for every hospital for this purpose", the minister said, adding: “All the district headquarters hospitals will be provided with seven bed sheets for each bed, which will be of three colors. The disposable bed sheets will be used for emergency wards and a new bed sheet will be used for every patient.

Earlier, a monthly performance review meeting for all the tehsil headquarters hospitals was held under the chairmanship of Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan reviewed the monthly performance of 135 Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of Punjab.

On this occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir directed that X-ray rooms and laboratories in tehsil headquarters hospitals should be kept operational even at night time.

He said that budget for revamping of government hospitals had been provided and work in this regard will be completed within a month. He directed that all the medical superintendent of THQ hospitals should take a round of their hospital more than once daily to get first-hand information of issues and problems of the patients as well as the day-to-day affairs.

The minister said that there was no shortage of medicines and equipment in government hospitals, doctors should work with a passion to serve the humanity. The Chief Minister was providing all the required resources, it was now the responsibility of the doctors to provide better treatment to the citizens, he observed.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that steps should be taken to install alternate connection of electricity at tehsil headquarters hospitals. The staff of the health department should work on the basic principles of patient care, comfort and service. Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Khizer Afzal and Rashid Irshad, DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal and DG Drugs Muhammad Sohail also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government public sector hospitals Dr. Jamal Nasir

Comments

1000 characters

Public sector hospitals: Punjab govt ensures proper hygiene

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories