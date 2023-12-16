Public sector hospitals: Punjab govt ensures proper hygiene

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken steps to ensure proper hygiene in public sector hospitals.

In this regard, the Punjab government has ordered for replacing bed sheets on daily basis and decided to implement 'three-colour bed sheets system' for this purpose.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Care Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Friday that from 1st January 2024, bed sheets of three different colors will be used at all the district headquarters hospitals being run by his department while the same system will also be introduced for tehsil headquarters hospitals from 15th of January.

"Everyday a bed sheet of different color will be used for all the beds in a hospital and a schedule will be prescribed for every hospital for this purpose", the minister said, adding: “All the district headquarters hospitals will be provided with seven bed sheets for each bed, which will be of three colors. The disposable bed sheets will be used for emergency wards and a new bed sheet will be used for every patient.

Earlier, a monthly performance review meeting for all the tehsil headquarters hospitals was held under the chairmanship of Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan reviewed the monthly performance of 135 Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of Punjab.

On this occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir directed that X-ray rooms and laboratories in tehsil headquarters hospitals should be kept operational even at night time.

He said that budget for revamping of government hospitals had been provided and work in this regard will be completed within a month. He directed that all the medical superintendent of THQ hospitals should take a round of their hospital more than once daily to get first-hand information of issues and problems of the patients as well as the day-to-day affairs.

The minister said that there was no shortage of medicines and equipment in government hospitals, doctors should work with a passion to serve the humanity. The Chief Minister was providing all the required resources, it was now the responsibility of the doctors to provide better treatment to the citizens, he observed.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that steps should be taken to install alternate connection of electricity at tehsil headquarters hospitals. The staff of the health department should work on the basic principles of patient care, comfort and service. Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Khizer Afzal and Rashid Irshad, DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal and DG Drugs Muhammad Sohail also participated in the meeting.

