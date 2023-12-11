BAFL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
BOP 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
DFML 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.75%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
GGL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HBL 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-4.43%)
HUBC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
MLCF 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.85%)
OGDC 123.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.99%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.04%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
PIOC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PPL 111.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
PRL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.82%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.87%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 94.14 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.39%)
UNITY 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,754 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 23,847 Decreased By -398.2 (-1.64%)
KSE100 65,766 Decreased By -457.4 (-0.69%)
KSE30 21,959 Decreased By -163.9 (-0.74%)
Russian air strike on Kyiv injures two, damages buildings

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched an overnight air assault on Kyiv, with debris from the shot down weapons that fell onto several districts injuring at least two people and damaging a residential building, officials in the Ukrainian capital said on Monday.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app that a man and a woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the Darnitskyi district in the southeastern part of the city.

He added that emergency services were dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv, where a missile part hit the roof of a residential building, sparking a fire that was promptly extinguished.

One killed in Russian drone strike on northern Ukrainian city, Kyiv says

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram that air defence systems “shot down enemy targets,” suggesting also that Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles.

Reuters’ witnesses heard several loud explosions soon after 4 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage was not immediately known.

