APNS condoles demise of Rehmat Shah

KARACHI: The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Rehmat Shah Afridi, a senior journalist and founder of Daily Frontier Post.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in a joint statement have appreciated the contribution of Afridi in the promotion of English Journalism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. They stated that under his leadership daily Frontier Post played a prominent role to safeguard the freedom of press in the country.

The APNS office-bearers offered their condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues and prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

