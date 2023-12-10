BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Upcoming elections: what’s in store?

Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have paid a visit to long-time political rival and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore.

That the importance of the Sharifs’ visit to an ailing Shujaat cannot be overemphasized because of a variety of reasons is a fact.

Firstly, the leaderships of the two major factions of the erstwhile Pakistan Muslim League (PML) have discovered the grounds of greater cooperation ahead of the 2024 elections.

The growing woes of their common principal rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have provided them with a golden opportunity to brighten their electoral prospects at least on the plains of Punjab if not anywhere else.

Their agreement on a seat-adjustment arrangement can ultimately lead to greater post-election cooperation in view of the fact none of the parties is likely to secure a simple majority.

The senior Chaudhry of Gujrat is still very much relevant insofar as major parts of central and southern Punjab are concerned.

The protracted incarceration of rival cousin Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who also hails from the Gujrat district, has certainly added to Shujaat and his sons’ prospects.

Be that as it may, the next elected government is likely to be a coalition government. Here we must not lose sight of the fact that a coalition government is one in which multiple political parties come together and often reduce the dominance of the party that has won the highest number of seats.

The post-election scenario can therefore throw up some unexpected surprises; one of these could be a coalition government that is cobbled together by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), PTI and some regional parties or groups.

Formation of a PML-N-led coalition government comprising Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), newly-formed Pakistan Istehkam Party (IPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) cannot be ruled out either. Fingers crossed.

Saleem Bukhari

Lahore

